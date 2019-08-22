Corn and soybean production is expected to be down 19 percent from 2018, according to the USDA Crop Production Report released Monday of this week. The annual average corn yield for this year will likely be around 169.5 bushels per acre down about seven bushels from the previous season. The USDA’s National Ag Statistics Service say only Kentucky and Tennessee report better yield, in fact the two states expect record crops. The NASS says there are about 90 million acres of corn planted, while other reporting services estimated it as low as 84 million.
Soybean farmers are looking at 19 percent less yield this year with the forecast yield looking like 3.68 billion bushels. Wheat production is expected to finish the year up five percent from 2018. The harvest should produce just under two billion bushels.
The report had a negative impact on the market with corn futures down about six cents for the next quarter. Soybeans finished Monday down eight and a quarter cents. Wheat futures started the week down almost a nickel.
