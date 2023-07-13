Three people who were found dead in a remote camp earlier this week may have been attempting to live off the grid there, based on scene information, and may have succumbed to exposure or malnutrition, Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes said.
A hiker on Sunday, July 9, found one person dead in an isolated camp in the area of the Gold Creek Campground, but well off into the deep timber. The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement responded to the report and located two other deceased persons Monday.
All three were in advanced states of decomposition, indicating they had been at the site for quite some time, likely over the winter.
Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie said one person was found on the ground in front of a tent and the other two were located inside. Investigators also found a lean-to type of structure cobbled together from wood and branches, as well as a small fire pit that appeared not to have been used for some time. They further discovered a few empty food containers outside of the tent.
Murdie said he has not been able to match the individuals to any known missing person cases in the county or in Colorado.
Barnes on Thursday delivered all three bodies to Grand Junction for autopsies, which he hopes will be completed in the coming days.
“I will say I am very confident I know who these folks are,” he said; however, he will not offer IDs before his information is confirmed forensically and any next of kin can be notified.
For now, Barnes is not releasing the estimated ages of the deceased, or their sex, either.
“Preliminarily, I do suspect this was likely due to malnutrition and/or exposure to the elements, but the official determination will be pending completion of those forensic autopsies, of course,” he said.
Barnes considered the conditions of the bodies and the apparently longterm nature of the camp. He said it appeared the people may have been trying to live off-grid, starting late last summer and exhausted their food supplies. Winter brought feet of snow to the area where the individuals were discovered.
“The winters here are always very harsh and last winter was a pretty harsh one too,” Barnes said.
The coroner is hopeful of having more information in the coming week or weeks.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
