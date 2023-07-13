Three people who were found dead in a remote camp earlier this week may have been attempting to live off the grid there, based on scene information, and may have succumbed to exposure or malnutrition, Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes said.

A hiker on Sunday, July 9, found one person dead in an isolated camp in the area of the Gold Creek Campground, but well off into the deep timber. The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement responded to the report and located two other deceased persons Monday.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?