Mike Lindell Colorado Election Truth Rally

Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the state capitol for an event called the 'Colorado Election Truth Rally,' which was organized by individuals who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022.

 (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline)

County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of Colorado Open Records Act requests for cast vote records from the 2020 election after Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO, hosted the “Moment of Truth Summit” in Springfield, Missouri, last weekend.

In a call to action at the summit, which was livestreamed, Lindell said “every single person in the country” should go to their local county clerk’s office to ask for cast vote records from the 2020 election.



