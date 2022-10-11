Organizers for the recall effort against state Sen. Kevin Priola must stop their efforts until next year, a Denver District Court judge decided Monday evening.

Judge Marie Avery Moses ruled that organizers need to wait until Jan. 9, the start of the legislative session, when Priola will begin representing a new district, to gather petitions for a recall election.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?