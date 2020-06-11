COVID-19 cancels Olathe Sweet Corn Festival

The Olathe Sweet Corn Festival will not happen this summer, organizers announced on social media Thursday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
This August would have been the 29th annual festival celebrating Olathe Sweet sweet corn, with musical entertainment, activities and contests.
“It is very unfortunate that we have to announce that, due to COVID-19 and the current restrictions on gatherings from state and local governments, the 2020 Olathe Sweet Corn Festival has been cancelled,” the announcement reads.
“We are disappointed to say the least, but we are already working on plans for next year’s festival.”
Those who have already purchased tickets will be issued refunds in the coming weeks.
Even though the signature summer event that draws people from near and far will not take place this year, the sweet corn itself has not been cancelled. Tuxedo Corn Company will be harvesting its crops and the corn will be available at local stores and farm stands.
