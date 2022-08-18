black-footed ferrets

This is one of five black-footed ferrets released at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area in Larimer County on Nov. 19, 2021. The black-footed ferret is the only ferret species native to North America and was twice thought to be extinct due to habitat loss, widespread poisoning of prairie dog colonies and disease. The new Species Conservation Dashboard will make it easier to track progress being made to protect more than 350 species like the black-footed ferret in Colorado.

 (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

During his presentation on planning and implementation for Colorado’s Species of Concern at the July Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting, CPW Species Conservation Unit Supervisor David Klute presented the Species Conservation Dashboard, a new tool that will show progress being made to protect more than 350 species in Colorado through the State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP).

Colorado’s SWAP documents the status of knowledge about many wildlife species of conservation need, the threats to the species and habitats upon which they depend, and articulates strategies that can be employed to lessen those threats.



