Creative Corner awards drawing prize By Wendy Burrell, Creative Corner Sep 11, 2021

Barb Krebs of Creative Corner presents Dave Roberts with his drawing prize. Dave won a framed watercolor painting by Ridgway artist Bill Morgan.Dave registered for the drawing after purchasing several items at Creative Corner. He and his wife often shop downtown Montrose to explore the offerings of new and existing stores.Congratulations, Dave!
