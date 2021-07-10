CC

Robert Heasty of Montrose is the lucky winner of Creative Corner's recent summer promotion gift basket. (Submitted photo/Wendy Burrell)

By Creative Corner

The lucky winner of Creative Corner’s recent Summer Beach Bag Promotion worth over $300 of handcrafted merchandise is Robert Heasty of Montrose.

A frequent Creative Corner shopper, Robert said he looks at Creative Corner first when he needs to purchase a gift as he likes to shop locally to help support our community.

Robert also mentioned that as an added bonus he often is able to visit with the artist who created what he is purchasing.

Congratulations to Robert for winning the Summer Beach Bag Promotion at Creative Corner!

