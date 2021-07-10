By Creative Corner
The lucky winner of Creative Corner’s recent Summer Beach Bag Promotion worth over $300 of handcrafted merchandise is Robert Heasty of Montrose.
A frequent Creative Corner shopper, Robert said he looks at Creative Corner first when he needs to purchase a gift as he likes to shop locally to help support our community.
Robert also mentioned that as an added bonus he often is able to visit with the artist who created what he is purchasing.
Congratulations to Robert for winning the Summer Beach Bag Promotion at Creative Corner!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.