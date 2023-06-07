Probation ordered for weapons offense

Because his claim of self-defense could have caused a jury to have reasonable doubt, and because of other mitigating circumstances, Robert Barnes was sentenced Tuesday to a three-year term of probation in a 2021 case in which he’d been accused of firing a shot toward another man.



