Probation ordered for weapons offense
Because his claim of self-defense could have caused a jury to have reasonable doubt, and because of other mitigating circumstances, Robert Barnes was sentenced Tuesday to a three-year term of probation in a 2021 case in which he’d been accused of firing a shot toward another man.
Barnes ultimately pleaded guilty to illegal discharge of a firearm. He was accused of firing a weapon during an argument at Tap In Adult Skills Gaming Center, where he then worked. The bullet did not strike the man with whom he was arguing.
Deputy District Attorney John Mitchel made no argument during sentencing, other than to ask that Barnes be sentenced to community corrections.
Public defender Daniel Lavrisha made a case for probation, however.
“Given that the actual physical evidence, the actual video evidence, does not match the initial allegations in this case, community corrections is not necessary,” he said.
The evidence fits a self-defense claim, Lavrisha said: When Barnes walked back in the door to go to work he was “ambushed and attacked,” which took him by surprise and he responded by drawing a gun.
“To be clear, sometimes a situation like that can happen after parties go back and forth … That’s not what happened here. This situation went from zero to 10 through no fault of Mr. Barnes,” Lavrisha said.
The attorney said Barnes was struck in the face and his medical condition made that even more painful for him that it would be for others. Barnes suffers from an autoimmune disorder that is causing his spinal column to fuse, according to what Lavrisha said. The blows to Barnes’ face affected his neck and he does not enjoy good mobility at that part of the body.
Lavrisha further said his client had been trying to push against the door in order to retrieve his keys.
Barnes’ medical condition and care needs marshal in favor of a probationary sentence, Lavrisha said, as do his dated criminal history, low risk assessment and good family support.
Barnes is also a single parent and, because he is disabled, he is not as likely as others to be able to fulfill the work requirements that usually come with a sentence to community corrections. As well, Barnes volunteers with community nonprofits.
“It is lucky for everybody that no one was seriously injured or killed,” District Judge Mary Deganhart said.
“I don’t want to minimize the circumstances and the nature of what you’re pleading guilty to and the level of the crime, but I do think there are mitigating issues and I do think there are mitigating circumstances,” Deganhart said. “ … It sounds like this was a one-off situation.”
The judge noted Barnes’ lack of a recent criminal history, finding little to indicate an undue risk of him committing another offense. Although the risk of depreciating the seriousness of the matter plays on her mind, the other factors do not demonstrate probation would be inappropriate, Deganhart said, agreeing with Lavrisha that community corrections would destabilize Barnes.
She instead imposed three years of supervised probation. As requested, she ordered an evaluation for anger management, but left it up to probation as to whether to seek a substance abuse evaluation, since nothing in pre-sentence investigation documents pointed to a need.
Paperwork snag delays robbery sentence
Saul Pantoja, who was to have been sentenced Tuesday for the robbery of House of Spirits last year, had his case continued.
Pantoja was to be screened for possible placement into community corrections, however, he lacked a Social Security card, it was said in court.
Pantoja was born in the United States, but his parents took him to Mexico when he was very young and his father was deported; his original Social Security card was lost in that move, his attorney said. Pantoja anticipates being able to receive a Social Security card and other documents within the next few weeks.
The case was therefore reset for a status conference July 3 and for sentencing on Aug. 1.
Last October, Pantoja came into the East Main Street House of Spirits with a rifle, fired a shot into the floor and demanded money because he was hungry, police said at the time.
No one was injured.
Pantoja left the business with money, but was caught a short distance away.