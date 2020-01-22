The man who was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday in Delta County was trying to assist others in a previous crash, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The agency identified Bryan Anderson, 45, of Cedaredge, as the fatality victim. He died at the scene near Colorado 65 and 92 Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 7 a.m., an eastbound vehicle turning onto Colorado 65 from 92 collided with a westbound vehicle, CSP Sgt. Blake White said.
Both vehicles ended up in the roadway. Anderson happened upon the scene and was checking on the crash, according to preliminary reports. He tried to get one of the drivers out of the wrecked vehicle and, as he was walking to the second vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner came through the scene, striking and killing Anderson.
“He was just trying to help out,” White said.
The CSP has not concluded its investigation and has not brought charges against anyone at this time.
