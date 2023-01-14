CMS scholarships

Dr. Gayle Frazzetta, CMS President, pictured with award recipients. From left to right: Dr. Gayle Frazzetta, Reanna O’Bar, Michelle Mullins, Amee Pearce-Waldvogle, and Cassandra Chavez. (Montrose Regional Health)

The Curecanti Medical Society (CMS) announced that four area students were awarded scholarships in honor of the late Doctor George G. Balderston.

The CMS Scholarship program originated over thirty years ago to assist students in pursuing a career in the medical field.



