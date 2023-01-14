Dr. Gayle Frazzetta, CMS President, pictured with award recipients. From left to right: Dr. Gayle Frazzetta, Reanna O’Bar, Michelle Mullins, Amee Pearce-Waldvogle, and Cassandra Chavez. (Montrose Regional Health)
The Curecanti Medical Society (CMS) announced that four area students were awarded scholarships in honor of the late Doctor George G. Balderston.
The CMS Scholarship program originated over thirty years ago to assist students in pursuing a career in the medical field.
The Montrose area physicians of the CMS fund the scholarships, which are awarded annually by the Curecanti Medical Society are Reanna O’Bar, Michelle Mullins, Amee Pearce-Waldvogle and Cassandra Chavez.
O'Bar is enrolled in the Surgical First Assist training at Meridian Institute of Surgical Assisting. Mullins is enrolled in the Family Nurse Practitioner certificate program at Maryville University while Pearce-Waldvogle is completing a Family Nurse Practitioner certification at Western Governor’s University. Chavez is enrolled in the Surgical First Assist training at Meridian Institute of Surgical Assisting.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone