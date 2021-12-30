By Valley Symphony Association
Dan Lamar began his musical journey in Seattle in 1949 at the age of six. His parents sacrificed and were determined to provide music lessons for Dan.
Blessed to live in the creative Seattle area, he played in the orchestra through grade school and high school. He attended Seattle Pacific University and performed in the symphony while he earned his degree in engineering science. Three years later he completed his master’s degree in physics.
In 1997, with wife Nancy and their children, the Lamars moved to Montrose and immediately got involved playing the violin at church and singing in the choir. He soon joined the Valley Symphony Association (VSA), picked up the viola for the first time and fell in love with it. It is now his instrument of choice.
Dan’s love of music and cherished appreciation for his exposure to musical opportunities in his youth led him to become integrally involved with the Valley Youth Orchestra (VYO) in January 1999, in its earliest stages as well as its growth and development ever since. He has thoroughly treasured mentoring and sharing his passion for the violin and viola with young people.
Hannah Weider, Dan’s granddaughter, moved to Montrose with her family in 2010.
Dan felt especially blessed when seven-year-old Hannah showed interest in the violin. She soon found an inspiring musician in her grandpa (“Didi” to his grandkids) and begged to start lessons with him.
She quickly became involved in the VYO in 2011 and advanced to the VSA in 2019. For her high school graduation in 2021, Hannah presented a stunning senior recital to showcase her talent. An added gift to the audience, family and themselves, she and Dan performed a duet at the recital.
With VSA Concertmaster Deb TenNapel as her teacher, Hannah continues to press into the instrument she loves and is considering continuing in music when she starts college in 2022.
She enjoys being surrounded by other musicians who are passionate about the enrichment that music has brought into their lives. Music has proven a strong bond between the two – Dan takes great joy in knowing that his musical legacy has been passed on and will continue to be shared through Hannah.
They beautifully embody the VSA’s goal to ensure that future generations will enjoy the legacy of live orchestral and choral music that celebrates the human spirit.
About the Valley Symphony Association
Bringing classical music to life since 1970, the Valley Symphony Association has culturally enriched the community and its members by bringing together some of the best volunteer musicians from the North Fork and Uncompahgre Valleys to discover and present works of great composers, past and present.
Performances range from classical orchestral to upbeat pops, from purely instrumental to purely choral, to a combination of both. The VSA continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
