Parker Davis had little trouble elevating his status as team ace through his first four outings.
After a six-run, 10-hit appearance against top 4A club Palisade, Davis pitched five innings of one-hit ball with nine strikeouts in his next start.
On Thursday, after two straight starts where he allowed five runs or more, Davis gave Montrose a complete-game effort against Grand Junction. He allowed three runs (zero earned) on eight hits, struck out nine and walked two.
His final pitch count was 110, a season high, in the 6-3 win.
“He’s put in work the whole entire year to get his arm in shape and to be able to do that,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said. “From summer ball to our throwing program in the fall and winter and bullpens and now in the season. His last 20 pitches were the best he threw all day.”
It was the second straight game in which Davis threw more than 100 pitches. His final 20 recorded five straight outs, two of which were strikeouts, to seal the victory.
He pitched around a hit-by-pitch and a walk to start the sixth inning by inducing an inning-ending double play two batters later.
He was in peak form after the Tigers scored three runs in the first inning on a Montrose error and two-run double. He retired 10 of his next 15 hitters to keep Grand Junction from adding on.
That helped the offense from pressing against the Tigers’ Jase Satterfield, who held Montrose scoreless through three innings but gave up five runs in the fourth.
Zeke Steenburgen started the fourth inning with a single. Two batters later, David Dominguez walked and Luke Hutto a batter later reached on an error to load the bases.
Rocco Manuel brought home a run on a bases-loaded walk and Torrie Eckerman’s RBI single cut the deficit to 3-2.
Gage Wareham delivered the big hit with an RBI double that brought home Manuel and gave Montrose a 4-3 lead. Eckerman scored on a steal of home to pad Montrose’s huge inning.
“They’re doing a good job of staying patient and not pressing,” Wareham said. “The minute you start pressing and try to make things happen — baseball doesn’t really work that way.”
The mid-game comeback was Montrose’s second straight game in which it came from behind to win on the road. Facing a 5-3 deficit against Denver North last week, the Indians scored five runs in the fourth and three runs in the sixth to win 11-6.
“They’ve done a good job of letting the game come to them even when we’re behind and staying with our program approach,” Wareham said. “We got enough of it going yesterday to get it done.”
Montrose (9-4, 1-0 in league) continues league play next week against Grand Junction Central on Tuesday and Friday.
