Bart was preceded in death by his wife Anita Farner, his mother Adele Bohan and by his dad Max Farner.
He leaves behind a beautiful legacy and is survived by his daughter Karna Rohde and grandson Chase Rohde, residing in Fruita, Colorado; brother Larry Farner and his wife Paula, who reside in Broomfield, Colorado; nephew Brian, his wife Mircal and their two children Kristian and Colleen, residing in Colorado; niece Kristie, her husband Derek and their two children Rylee and Kellen residing in Montana; niece Leanne, her partner Jami and her son TJ residing in Washington; Shanda Farner, whom he considered like a daughter, and her three children Logan, Kaleb and Daphene, who he considered like his grandchildren.
He went to Longmont High School, then furthered his education at the University of Colorado, Denver University and the Police Academy. His major was in History, which is one of his many passions. He was an avid runner completing numerous 10K’s, Half Marathons and Marathons. He also enjoyed cooking and reading.
Most of his career was spent in law enforcement. At the end of his employment he was a state employee at the WorkForce Center where he retired.
