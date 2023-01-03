Bart Farner

Barton "Bart" Max Farner of Montrose, Colorado passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the age of 74.

Bart was preceded in death by his wife Anita Farner, his mother Adele Bohan and by his dad Max Farner.

He leaves behind a beautiful legacy and is survived by his daughter Karna Rohde and grandson Chase Rohde, residing in Fruita, Colorado; brother Larry Farner and his wife Paula, who reside in Broomfield, Colorado; nephew Brian, his wife Mircal and their two children Kristian and Colleen, residing in Colorado; niece Kristie, her husband Derek and their two children Rylee and Kellen residing in Montana; niece Leanne, her partner Jami and her son TJ residing in Washington; Shanda Farner, whom he considered like a daughter, and her three children Logan, Kaleb and Daphene, who he considered like his grandchildren.



