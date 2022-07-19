Caden Meilner and Cyrus Malek-Madani’s naval careers launched after they graduated as co-valedictorians from Paonia High School in 2018.
The pair found momentum shortly following their graduation, reporting for Plebe Summer (basic training) at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. They were among the first of Colorado’s 2018 high school seniors to be offered Letters of Appointment and congressional nominations, according to Meilner’s mother, Shauna.
Meilner and Malek-Madani graduated from the Academy with Bachelor’s degrees in Robotics and Control Engineering and Cyber Security respectively. They were commissioned into the U.S. Navy as ensigns, or junior officers, in a ceremony held at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium with President Joseph Biden as the commencement speaker.
Malek-Madani is set to serve as a surface warfare officer (SWO) and is currently furthering his training in Norfolk, Virginia. In the near future, he will report to Rota, Spain, where he will be stationed aboard the Destroyer craft USS Bulkeley. After two years in Spain, he is slated to return to school in the U.S., where he will be assigned to an aircraft carrier in a specialized field.
Meilner will serve as a Navy pilot following his training. On June 5, he married Morgan Jenkins of Arvada, CO in a ceremony at Mt. Crested Butte. The newlyweds traveled to Singapore and the Maldives for their honeymoon before recently reporting back to Annapolis.
In September, the newlyweds will move to Pensacola, Florida for Meilner’s flight training. Both plan to be involved in Christian ministry as they fulfill lifelong dreams and begin married life.
Caden Meilner is the son of Dr. Timothy and Shauna Meilner of Paonia, CO, and Cyrus Malek-Madani is the son of Joe and Leslie Malek-Madani of Delta, CO.
