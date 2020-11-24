Delta man arrested on drug allegations

Delta police report a man who tried to duck them on Monday before fleeing on foot was in possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
Thomas Morfin, 52, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession, possessing drug paraphernalia, vehicular eluding, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, second-degree criminal trespass, driving under restraint, fictitious plates, reckless driving, failure to use turn signals and having an open container of marijuana.
Formal charges have not been filed.
Delta Police Department officers attempted to pull Morfin over Monday evening because of his license plates. They said he eluded them until reaching an address on Dodge Street, at which point he got our and ran. One of the responding officers caught up with him, apprehending Morfin “after a brief altercation,” the DPD said.
When Morfin was searched, police found 1.2 grams of heroin and 9.3 grams of meth, separately packed, the DPD alleged.
