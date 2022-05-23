A Delta man died Sunday in a suspected drowning at Confluence Lake in Delta.
Deonta Pittman, 31, was discovered in about 9 feet of water hours after he was last seen trying to swim to an island on the west side of the lake, the Delta Police Department reported in a news release.
Officers were paged to the lake at 3:07 p.m. Sunday, May 22, for a man who had last been seen trying to swim to the island a few hours earlier, but who had not been seen since.
Delta Fire Protection District sent a rescue boat, but crews could not find anyone on the island or in the water, nor where they able to find anyone matching the man’s description on shore.
The lake was then closed to the public, at about 4:30 p.m.
Delta County Search and Rescue members responded with equipment and boats, as did Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which sent a boat from nearby Sweitzer Lake State Park.
After searching with sonar, the teams located a man’s body in about 9 feet of water, just west of the islands. He was later identified as Pittman.
Foul play is not suspected.
The DPD thanked other agencies for mutual aid: Delta Fire, Delta County Search and Rescue, Delta County Ambulance District, Delta County Coroner’s Office, CPW and Delta County Sheriff’s Office.
