Delta-Montrose Electric Association's CEO out; co-op mum on investigation

Jasen Bronec is officially out as CEO of Delta-Montrose Electric Association, following an investigation that was announced in mid-March.
Citing personnel matters, the cooperative’s board declined to say what prompted the investigation and what the findings were, other than that it pertained to “internal issues.” Nor was leadership able to disclose whether Bronec’s departure had been voluntary.
“Because we have not entered into an agreement with Jasen about his departure, we are not able to share further details,” board member Kyle Martinez, designated spokesman on the issue, told the Montrose Daily Press on Tuesday.
“But DMEA has conducted a thorough investigation of certain internal issues brought to the board’s attention and to decided to make a change in leadership.”
A phone call Tuesday to Bronec’s listed number rang to a message indicating voicemail and not been set up.
Bronec went on leave of absence March 12; the co-op’s general counsel at the time could not comment as to whether this was paid leave, and the attorney could not be immediately reached on Tuesday.
Bronec was hired as CEO for DMEA in 2014; he previously worked as general manager for Glacier Electric Cooperative in Cut Bank, Montana.
During his tenure at DMEA, the cooperative launched Elevate Fiber as a wholly owned subsidiary and Bronec became president of Elevate. According to Martinez, Bronec was most recently paid a base salary of $298,000 a year.
Martinez told the Daily Press the co-op followed its process for addressing internal concerns and that he could not say more. When asked on behalf of co-op member-owners whether they would learn the reason for the investigation, Martinez again cited personnel confidentiality. “There is a strong possibility the details of that will not come out,” he said.
Virginia Harman, who was put in place as interim CEO once Bronec went on leave, will continue in that role while the co-op board undertakes a nationwide search for the new CEO.
“The board has complete confidence in the management team,” Martinez said.
He said despite the shake-up at the top, the situation overall is bright for the cooperative.
“We’re excited about our future as we continue to see success from our transition to Guzman Energy,” Martinez said, referring to DMEA’s new power wholesaler. Under its new contract, DMEA can obtain a greater percentage of power from other sources; the entities last week announced the launch of a major solar project near Delta.
“DMEA recently announced the strongest financial results since 2014. Thanks to our new agreement with Guzman, we slashed our wholesale power costs by $2.7 million,” Martinez said. This figure refers to 2020, compared with 2019.
“We’re keeping our community-minded focus and making sure to take care of the membership,” said Martinez.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.