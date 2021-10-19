When sophomore James LaBounty curled in a cross from the left side and freshman Cha Pla placed a right-footed side-kick into the left side of the net on Saturday, it was almost like the Delta High School boys soccer team won a game.
Panthers coach Elaine Wood said as much following the 7-1 loss to Aspen.
“You couldn’t have asked for a prettier goal to be scored,” she said. “It was wonderful.”
Wood said the Panthers (0-14, 0-5 4A/3A Western Slope League) battled against the Skiers (7-5-1, 4-2-1 4A/3A WSL), but ran out of gas down the stretch. Aspen scored four goals in the second half, including three in quick succession later in the match.
LaBounty and Pla, along with Ku Moo and Nathan Black, had shots on goal for Delta. Sophomore Courbin Loucks finished with eight saves.
Earlier in the week, the Panthers had a rematch with Palisade, to whom they lost 10-0 earlier this month.
The Panthers showed improvement, falling 6-0, to the Bulldogs. Wood said the officiating crew, who had seen Delta player earlier in the season, commented on the amount of improvement shown by the team.
“We’re still learning,” Wood said. “We don’t have the scoring prowess or strong ability yet, but we’re doing a lot of really good things. We’re wearing out, but not giving up.”
LaBounty and Moo had shots on goal, while sophomore Dylan Casper finished with four saves.
The Panthers close out the season at home against Moffat County (2-9, 0-6 4A/3A WSL). The Bulldogs are 0-7 against opponents Delta has also faced. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday.
“Hopefully we can score a few more goals and end the season on a positive note,” Wood said. “We want to send these seniors off well and give our younger players something to look forward to.”
