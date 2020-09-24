The Delta Walmart pharmacy and Delta Building Center have been deemed COVID-19 outbreak sites, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment determined.
An outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases in the same location during a 14-day period.
The CDPHE informed Delta County on Wednesday of the designations. The county does not report the specific number of outbreak cases at a site, beyond the two-case minimum outbreak criteria, spokeswoman Darnell Place-Wise said.
The Walmart pharmacy is a critical business and will not close, she also said. Precautions are in place, including thorough cleaning, reduced staff members and reduced hours.
Delta Building Center has put in place similar precautions, Place-Wise said. These include screening employees, mask-use and not riding together in the same vehicle.
The center builds trusses and roll metal for retailers statewide; Place-Wise said it is not open to the public right now.
Delta County Public Health launched immediate contact tracing to tamp down on further potential spread of the virus. The outbreaks will be considered resolved 28 days after the onset of symptoms in the last case.
Public health again reminds people to take precautions by thorough and frequent hand-washing, keeping 6 feet apart from others and wearing a mask in public. Those who have symptoms or who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, should contact their physician or Delta County Public Health Department at 970-874-2172 to make an appointment for a test.
