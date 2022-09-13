home care workers

Cassandra Matthews, a 23-year veteran of the home health care industry, speaks at a rally in support of a Home Care Workers Bill of Rights outside the Colorado Capitol on Sept. 13, 2022. 

 (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

The organizers of a group representing home health care workers in Colorado said Tuesday that more than 50 lawmakers and legislative candidates have signed on to support increased protections and benefits for workers in an industry that advocates say has been stretched far too thin.

The Home Care Workers Bill of Rights includes higher wages and benefits, protections against wage theft and harassment, and more “decision-making power” for workers. While legislation hasn’t materialized yet, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and next year’s legislative session, activists are hopeful that they could soon see the results of years of organizing on behalf of Colorado’s roughly 60,000 care workers.



