migrant influx

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock speaks to the media about how the city is handling the influx of migrants the city has seen over the last couple of weeks on Dec. 15, 2022, at the Denver City and County building. 

 (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline)

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration so the city can more easily free up resources to support the ongoing influx of migrants into the city, having already spent upwards of $800,000 in city funds on the efforts.

At a news conference at the city’s Emergency Operations Center Thursday, Hancock said 247 more migrants have come into the city since Monday, with 411 people sheltered by the city and its local partners. Hancock said he isn’t sure how many more people the city could expect. The original emergency shelter the city set up at a recreation center hit capacity with 275 people, leading to two more recreation centers being taken over by the efforts.



