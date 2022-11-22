diana degette club q shooting

Rep. Diana DeGette and Jason Crow speak at a vigil on Nov. 21, 2022 honoring the victims of the Club Q shooting. 

 (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline)

Denverites packed a vigil on Monday night honoring the victims of the Club Q shooting as elected officials and faith leaders spoke about the need for action against gun violence and support for the LGBTQ community.

Saturday’s mass shooting at Club Q, a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, left five people dead and at least 18 others injured.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?