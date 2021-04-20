A jury on Tuesday found Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on the back of George Floyd's neck, guilty on all charges.
The three counts of which he was convicted were second degree murder (carries a maximum sentence of 40 years), third-degree murder (carries a maximum sentence of 25 years) and second-degree manslaughter (maximum 10 years).
The judge overseeing the trial announced sentencing would happen in eight weeks, and Chauvin was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs.
Judge Peter Cahill thanked the jurors for their service in the trial. "I have to thank you on behalf of the people of the state of Minnesota, for not only jury service, but heavy duty jury service," he said.
Floyd was killed in May 2020 during an encounter with Minneapolis police. His death grabbed national headlines largely due to cell phone video recorded by a bystander. In the video — as well as subsequent videos release — Floyd, who was detained by police for allegedly using counterfeit money at a convenience store, could be heard saying "I can't breathe" as Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck.
The video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes before paramedics arrived and said he was in cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.
Prosecutors proved to the jury that Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck was the cause of his death. Forensic medical examiners testified that Floyd died of asphyxiation.
The NAACP responded to the verdict, saying:
"While justice landed Derek Chauvin behind bars for murdering George Floyd, no amount of justice will bring Gianna's father back.
The same way a reasonable police officer would never suffocate an unarmed man to death, a reasonable justice system would recognize its roots in white supremacy and end qualified immunity.
Police are here to protect, not lynch.
We will not rest until all in our community have the right to breathe. The chapter on Derek Chauvin may be closed, but the fight for police accountability and respect for Black lives is far from over."
