Jan. 25, 2020 is Robert Burns Day, the day when all loyal Scotsmen celebrate the achievements of the National Bard of Scotland. Burns was born 261 years ago but is best known as the author of Auld Lang Syne, which is sung worldwide on New Year’s Eve. He also authored the famous line “The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.” My paternal grandmother, Florence Burns, gave me high regard for Rabbie Burns.
Montrose derives its name from Sir Walter Scott’s 1819 novel, A Legend of Montrose, which was apparently a favorite of Montrose founders, Oliver Loutzenhizer and Joseph Selig, whose names indicate German heritage not Scots. However, it seems appropriate for Montrose to celebrate Robert Burns Day in light of its Scottish name.
How does one celebrate Robert Burns Day? With a Scots dinner, generally, accompanied by Scotch whiskey, though that is not an absolute requirement for teetotalling Burns admirers. A Scots dinner is not for the faint of heart, since its principal component is the Scottish national dish, haggis. Haggis is the heart, lungs and liver of a sheep mixed with onion, oatmeal, suet and spices and cooked in the stomach lining of the sheep. Larousse Gastronomique declares that “Although its description is not immediately appealing, haggis has an excellent nutty texture and delicious savory flavor." “Not immediately appealing” seems somewhat of an understatement. The technical term for the dish is “offal,” though many think that is a misspelling of “awful.” Haggis is served with side dishes of cullen skink (smoked haddock) and neeps and tatties (cabbage and roast potatoes). Perhaps the whiskey is a necessity to counteract these culinary delights.
The Burns dinner starts with the Selkirk Grace, Burns’ favorite.
Some have meat and cannot eat
And some would eat that want it
But we have meat and we can eat,
And so the Lord be thankit.
During the meal, a guest recites Burns’ Address to a Haggis, which extols the virtues of the meal. The poem concludes
You Powers, who make mankind Your care,
And dish them out their bill of fare,
Old Scotland wants no watery stuff,
That splashes in wooden dishes;
But if You wish her grateful prayer,
Give her a Haggis!
Burns hated hypocritical, legalistic religion, but honored hearts devoted to God. My Burns Day favorite is the Cotter’s Saturday Night, where the Bard describes a toil-worn cotter (tenant farmer) coming home on Saturday evening to a loving family to celebrate the end of a hard week with a supper of porridge and cheese. He then reads Scripture to his family. Burns writes
Then kneeling down to Heaven’s Eternal King,
The saint, the father and the husband prays:
Hope springs exulting on triumphant wing.
Compared with this, how poor Religion’s pride
In all the pomp of method, and of art;
When men display to congregations wide,
Devotion’s ev’ry grace, except the heart,
The Power, incens’d, the pageant will desert,
The pompous strain, the sacerdotal stole;
But haply, in some cottage far apart,
May hear, well-pleas’d, the language of the soul;
And in His Book of Life the inmates poor enroll.
From scenes like this, old Scotia’s grandeur springs
That makes her lov’d at home, rever’d abroad:
Princes and lords are but the breath of kings,
An honest man’s the noblest work of God
Long may Scotia’s hardy sons of rustic toil
Be blest with health, and peace, and sweet content!
And O! may Heaven their simple lives prevent
From Luxury’s Contagion, weak and vile!
Then howe’er crowns and coronets be rent,
A virtuous populace may rise the while,
And stand a wall of fire around their much lov’d Isle.
So as we celebrate Robert Burns Day, with or without haggis and scotch, Montrose may learn well from the farmer whose heart-felt faith brought more divine favor than any religious pageant. Truly, as Burns said, an honest man is God’s noblest work and a virtuous people are a nation’s best defense. John Adams, a Burns contemporary, expressed the same sentiment when he wrote “We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, Ambition and Revenge would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” These truths from our forefathers are rarely expressed in our day in America or Scotland. Holidays, even such arcane ones as Robert Burns Day, remind us of relationships that bind a people, a nation. Auld lang syne.
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
