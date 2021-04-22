A part of South Townsend Avenue was closed Thursday afternoon, when a man allegedly fleeing police began running in traffic.
Officers had to use a Taser to subdue Russell Lewis, 44, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said. For safety reasons, traffic on the road was diverted until he could be detained.
That was the ending of what began with a string of low-level police contacts involving Lewis and his brother, Frederick Lewis, 49, who were reportedly causing trouble at several locations along South Townsend.
According to Smith’s reports, at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called because the brothers — both of whom were said to be heavily intoxicated — were arguing over money at the Don Gilberto’s restaurant.
Police at the time cited Russell for interference and Frederick for disorderly conduct.
But within a half hour, officers were back dealing with the brothers, this time, at the nearby McDonald’s on South Townsend. It was reported Frederick was pestering people for money and he was trespassed from three nearby businesses, Smith said.
Later still, the police were called to the urgent care clinic at South Ninth Street and Townsend, because the brothers had come back after being told to leave, Smith said.
Officers cited Frederick with having an open container and trespassing. Because of his level of intoxication, Frederick began falling over, Smith said, and when an officer tried to steady him, he allegedly took a swing. He missed the officer, but did go to the ground after all, when he was taken there by officers detaining him.
Smith alleged that at about the same time, Russell “postured at” an officer and then took off into the street, running in traffic, before he could be subdued and taken away.
Both brothers were taken to the hospital for medical clearance. Formal charges haven’t been filed on either of the Lewises. A court date was not immediately available.
“When people are really intoxicated and on a busy thoroughfare, and we have to deal with them many times, we are concerned with their safety and the public’s,” Smith said.
“They were not in a state to be walking around on a busy roadway in the middle of the afternoon.”
