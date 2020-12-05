United States Marshals, with assistance from law enforcement agencies in Delta and Montrose counties, arrested an El Paso County homicide suspect Saturday in Eckert.
The U.S. Marshals Service identified the suspect as John Barrera and said although the arrest warrant was recently issued, the alleged homicide occurred in 2018.
Authorities in El Paso County could not be reached for further information about the case.
According to Acting Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado Katrina Crouse, the agency received a tip that Barrera was possibly living in Eckert.
A task force of deputies from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation assisted the U.S. Marshals in locating Barrera, who was arrested after he left his house in Eckert.
The Colorado Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit also provided crucial assistance in the investigation, Crouse said.
The Montrose Police Department had received information that Barrera was possibly in the area and passed that information along. The MCSO HIT Team, whose members are deputized as U.S. Marshals, assisted Delta County Sheriff’s Office and the others in making the arrest.
Further information is pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.