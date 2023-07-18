230719-news-election laws

Voter Stephen Cantu drops off a ballot in the Denver municipal run-off election on June 6, 2023, at the Denver Elections Division office. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

In recent years, U.S. politics has been consumed by partisan fights over states’ election policies.

But a new study by two political scientists is causing a stir by finding that state legislators’ changes to election laws — both those that tighten election rules in the name of integrity, and those that loosen rules to expand access — have almost no impact on which side wins.



