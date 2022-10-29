“Internet access is no longer a luxury.”

The sentiment of Montrose County School District Superintendent Carrie Stephenson echoes what federal, state and local governments have been asserting the past few years: Broadband is now a necessity.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?