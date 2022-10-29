“Internet access is no longer a luxury.”
The sentiment of Montrose County School District Superintendent Carrie Stephenson echoes what federal, state and local governments have been asserting the past few years: Broadband is now a necessity.
The pandemic underscored this need — homes suddenly became makeshift offices and classrooms. In response to the crisis, local internet provider Elevate teamed up with MCSD last year to provide free internet to 90 of the school district’s most under-served families.
This year, that partnership continues, said Delta-Montrose Electric Association and Elevate Member Relations and Marketing Manager Becky Mashburn. Families with an MCSD student who qualify for free and reduced lunch are eligible for the free service.
Through the program, qualifying families will receive free 150 megabits per second (Mbps) internet service from Elevate through May 31, 2023. Service installation is also provided for free.
“I think the biggest impact is the fact that we’re connecting some of these families in need to a resource that they wouldn’t otherwise have, and the internet is not a luxury anymore,” Mashburn said, calling the program an “educational resource.”
Free internet is just one additional benefit for students enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program in MCSD. Students can also receive reduced fees in areas such as advanced placement testing, technology and the Montrose Recreation District.
Elevate’s partnership with the school district, Mashburn further noted, ensures that students aren’t lacking a resource and aren’t getting left behind.
“Internet is no longer a luxury, but is now essential to most facets of our lives, learning especially,” Stephenson said. “This program will better prepare students for success through improved connectivity, and we are proud to partner with Elevate to provide this assistance to Montrose County School District families.”
Kent Blackwell, interim CEO and chief technology officer for DMEA, described high-speed internet as a basic resource, adding that equitable access is “essential” for future generations’ success.
“We’re proud to work with the Montrose County School District to ensure as many families as possible have access to fast and reliable internet,” said Blackwell.
A notable ballot measure for the upcoming general election, however, could possibly restructure the broadband program.
Ballot measure FF, “Healthy school meals for all,” asks voters to approve a program that would provide access to free meals to all public school students in Colorado. If passed, the state would offer provisional grants to schools and increase taxes for households making over $300,000 annually.
Mashburn said the internet provider doesn’t have information on future plans related to that at the moment. If the ballot measure passes, the partnering entities will meet to establish an action plan.
Mashburn noted two other discount programs, Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program, offered by Elevate for residents without children in school. Combined, eligible customers can receive up to $39 off their monthly bills.
“We strongly encourage our members that may have a smaller budget to look into those and apply,” said Mashburn.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.