Nelse Brown, 75, of Montrose, CO died unexpectedly on August 15, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held on August 24, 2019 at Black Canyon Campground 348 US Hwy 50 Cimarron, CO beginning at 1 p.m.
Nelse was born December 18, 1943 to DR and Nellie (Tosh) Brown in Batesville, Arkansas. He joined the Navy in 1962 and proudly served as a SeaBee until 1965. Later this same year, he married Wilma Williams. The Browns had 2 children, Christy and Jeff. Nelse was a truck driver in Arkansas until 1979, when they moved to Ridgway, Colorado. He began his ranching career at the OXO ranch where he worked until 1993. Later that year, Nelse started working at a ranch in Cimarron, Colorado where he worked for 28 years until his death.
Nelse loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. He spent his spare time watching his two favorite sports; nascar and rodeo. He was also a proud member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for 25 years.
Nelse was preceded in death by his parents, Nellie and D.R. Brown. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years Wilma, daughter Christy Brown and her children Bret and Brittney, son Jeff (Teresa) Brown and his sons Walker and Easton. Great grandchildren Cadence Brown and Ashten Grizzle, his brother Craig (Donna) Brown, and sister Sue (Jerrel) Davison.
Please bring a camping chair and a side dish if you desire, and prepare to share stories and have lots of laughter at his Celebration of Life. Anyone who ever met Nelse knows that laughter will be mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) Attn: Michelle Tucker, 5705 Grant Creek Road Missoula, MT 59808 in memory of Nelse Brown.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. 970-249-2121
