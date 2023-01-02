Annual Mitten Tree fund drive at Canyon Chiropractic Wellness Center, 1425 Hawk Parkway, Suite 1 (across Townsend from Walmart, by Stone House). The 23rd annual drive benefits Montrose and Olathe children who need hats, mittens and gloves. Drop off new or gently used hats, mittens, gloves and scarves during business hours. Info: 970-240-2181.
Wednesday, January 4
7 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Horsefly Brewing Company. A weekly Wednesday event marking the week’s halfway point. Located at 846 E. Main St. in Montrose. Call (970) 249-6889 for more information.
Friday, January 6
2 - 4 p.m. — Delta County Historical Society hosts an open house, celebrating Old Christmas. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. The museum is located at 215 Meeker St., Delta. Old Christmas, also known as Little Christmas, Green Christmas, or Twelfth Night, is one of the traditional names among Irish and Amish Christians for Jan. 6, which is also known more widely as the Feast of the Epiphany, celebrated after the conclusion of the twelve days of Christmastide. It is the traditional end of the Christmas season and until 2013 was the last day of the Christmas holidays for both primary and secondary schools in Ireland. Info: 970-874-8721.
Friday, January 8
5 p.m. Enjoy jazz music by a duo of musicians at the Montrose Center for the Arts
Saturday, January 7
7 p.m. — Elevation Academy of Dance, Montrose, presents its winter recital, A Night at the Movies, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: elevatoinacademyofdance.org
Sunday, January 8
10 a.m. — Knight of Columbus pancake breakfast Sunday 1/8/2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Monday, January 9
1-3 p.m. — Join Great Old Broads for Wilderness for our monthly meeting with an educational presentation by Carrie Krickbaum. Carrie will be showing examples of animal footprints and scat. After her talk, we will take a walk to look for prints. If the snow is deep enough, snowshoes are available for use. Please dress for the weather. Ridgway State Park Visitor's Center patio. Contact northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com with questions.
5:00 p.m. — Citizens' Climate Lobby meets in person at Montrose Library meeting rm. Environmental, Nonpartisan, a national group, is focusing on local actions for the environment. All welcome. Info at 970-765-9095
