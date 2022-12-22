excessive force suit

Lawyer Harry Daniels speaks at a press conference Dec. 21, 2022, in front of the Colorado Springs Police Department headquarters about the lawsuit plaintiff Dalvin Gadson, left, filed against three officers accused of excessive force. 

 (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline)

Dalvin Gadson and his attorneys filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against three members of the Colorado Springs Police Department who are accused of using excessive force against Gadson during a traffic stop in October.

At a news conference in front of the Colorado Springs Police Department Wednesday morning, civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Colorado calls out the three officers’ alleged use of excessive force when pulling Gadson out of his car and beating him after finding his car didn’t have a license plate properly displayed.



