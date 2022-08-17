CORE Act politicians

Gov. Jared Polis, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. John Hickenlooper speak at Camp Hale in Eagle County on Aug. 16, 2022. 

 (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado leaders say they are committed to protecting Camp Hale in Eagle County and thousands of other acres of federal land in the state, whether that be through pending legislation stalled in the Senate or through executive action at the federal level.

“I think there’s momentum for this. I think there’s momentum for those who have worked collaboratively for a long period of time finally recognizing and realizing when their work actually pays off. I’ve got to talk to the president,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said at the end of a meeting at Camp Hale that included Gov. Jared Polis, Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Rep. Joe Neguse — all Democrats — and stakeholders who have been working on the conservation and protection of the area.



