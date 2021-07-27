While some events kicked off over the weekend, the ceremonial opening of the 2021 Montrose County Fair and Rodeo took place down Main Street Monday, when parade-goers lined the streets and young members of the agricultural community waved at spectators.
That was after kids weighed many of their animals — including beef, sheep and swine — Monday morning for the stock show portion of the fair.
Events continue today with the junior rabbit show at 9 a.m., among many other activities. Early Tuesday morning, young FFA and 4-H members were taking pictures of their swine to share with buyers. And at 6 p.m. today, the kiddie tractor pull event will take place in the showring at the Montrose County Fairgrounds.
Events continue through Saturday.
