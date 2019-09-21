Centauri led wire-to-wire en route to a 41-0 shutout against the Olathe High School football team (1-3) Friday night on the Pirates’ home turf.
The Pirates offense struggled all night as it earned only one first down in the first half, which came via a Falcons penalty. The next time the hosts moved the sticks was midway through the third quarter.
Olathe almost scored late as it drove all the way downfield to the Centauri 1-yard line to make it second-and-goal early in the fourth quarter. But the next two plays, a fumbled snap and an incomplete pass on fourth down killed the drive.
Meanwhile, the Falcons started the game scoring on their first possession with an 11-yard touchdown pass in the back right corner of the end zone.
After an Olathe fumble, which was recovered by Centauri, the Falcons gave the ball right back. Dayton Sofka intercepted a Centauri pass and returned the ball to the Falcons’ 25-yard line.
But the Pirates weren’t able to gain any momentum as their next four plays didn’t result in any positive yardage and ultimately a turnover on downs.
The Falcons then got the ball back and scored on the first play of the second quarter to make the score 13-0; the extra point went wide left.
Centauri scored one more time before halftime. This TD came from a 1-yard quarterback keeper made by the Falcons’ Eric Maez.
Centauri converted on a two-point conversion which gave the visiting team a 21-0 lead at halftime.
The second half was more of the same for both teams.
The Falcons scored twice in the third quarter, coming on 6- and 18-yard runs.
Centauri later forced a 40-point mercy rule after the Falcons found the end zone thanks to an 89-yard rushing touchdown. But the extra point was once again no good.
Olathe tried to score before the final seconds of the game, but its last possession ended in an interception.
The Pirates will now enter their bye week and come out of it with a home game against Cedaredge at 7 p.m., Oct. 4.
Head coach Ryan Corn couldn’t be immediately reached for comment following the game.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
