MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the state Capitol for an event called the “Colorado Election Truth Rally,” organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022.
MyPillow CEO and far-right activist Mike Lindell said Tuesday that agents from the FBI’s Denver field office had seized his cell phone in connection with a case involving indicted Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and other prominent Colorado election deniers.
Lindell described being served with an FBI search warrant in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. Recounting the incident on his FrankSpeech TV network, he shared images of the search warrant, which sought records regarding potential violations of federal law “involving Tina Peters, Conan James Hayes, Belinda Knisley, Sandra Brown, Sheronna Bishop, Michael Lindell, and/or Douglas Frank.”
Peters was indicted by a Colorado grand jury earlier this year on a list of charges relating to an alleged breach of Mesa County’s secure election systems in 2021. Knisley was Peters’ deputy and Brown was the county’s elections manager; both were also criminally charged in relation to the security breach. Bishop is the former campaign manager for far-right U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and another leading figure in Colorado’s election-denial movement.
Images of the search warrant shared by Lindell indicate that it originated in the Grand Junction Branch Office of the U.S. Department of Justice. Lindell said the search warrant was executed at a Hardee’s restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota.
“Without commenting on this specific matter, I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge,” an FBI spokesperson told Newsline in an email.
In an interview with the Colorado Times Recorder on Tuesday, Lindell said that FBI agents executing the warrant “asked me when I first met Tina.” On Wednesday, he told far-right commentator Charlie Kirk that the agents, some of whom he said were from Denver, also asked about his air travel.
“They asked me about my airplane,” Lindell said. “They go, ‘You fly your airplane to a lot of different states and all over the place, what are you doing?’ And I go, ‘I’m going around the country trying to get rid of these electronic voting machines.’”
Bishop and Peters were both flown on Lindell’s private jet to an election-denial “Cyber Symposium” he hosted last year in South Dakota. In an appearance in Colorado earlier this year, Lindell told reporters that he’d given as much as $800,000 to Peters’ legal defense fund.
Peters unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for Colorado Secretary of State earlier this year. She lost by a margin of nearly 90,000 votes, a result that she also claimed was illegitimate.
