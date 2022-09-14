mike lindell

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the state Capitol for an event called the “Colorado Election Truth Rally,” organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. 

 (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline)

MyPillow CEO and far-right activist Mike Lindell said Tuesday that agents from the FBI’s Denver field office had seized his cell phone in connection with a case involving indicted Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and other prominent Colorado election deniers.

Lindell described being served with an FBI search warrant in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. Recounting the incident on his FrankSpeech TV network, he shared images of the search warrant, which sought records regarding potential violations of federal law “involving Tina Peters, Conan James Hayes, Belinda Knisley, Sandra Brown, Sheronna Bishop, Michael Lindell, and/or Douglas Frank.”



