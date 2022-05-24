A Norwood man had the means and the experience to carry out his alleged threat to blow up the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, a Norwood restaurant and a bike shop, federal investigators wrote in an affidavit.
Bryan R. Cornwell, 39, was arrested May 20. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the arrest Tuesday, May 24. Cornwell is charged with threats by means of explosives, a federal offense that upon conviction can carry up to 10 years in prison.
It is alleged Cornwell used a cell phone as an instrument of interstate and foreign commerce to threaten to kill, injure or intimidate and to unlawfully destroy a building by means of an explosive.
"We took the threat to be real. He had experience, claimed experience in explosives," San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said May 24. "We took his threat to be a threat to the sheriff's office, but more importantly, to our local businesses in Norwood, and decided to call the FBI for assistance."
According to a federal affidavit, Cornwell factored into the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office investigation of a woman’s fentanyl overdose death. Investigators noted him becoming “increasingly agitated,” FBI Special Agent Monty Waldron wrote in the document.
On May 20, Cornwell allegedly sent SMCSO Investigator Blayde Harrington text messages that said Cornwell was “done” and “People are going to die because of you.”
The message as relayed in the affidavit also stated the sender was “going to blow up your station,” the names of two individuals also reportedly part of the fentanyl death investigation, the Lone Cone restaurant in Norwood and “the bike shop.”
Waldron said that based on the context of the text message and discussions with local law enforcement, that “station” referred to the SMCSO in Telluride.
A screenshot of the messages Cornwell is accused of sending also states: “I’ve got nothing else but grieving,” followed by the references to being “done” and the threat to blow up the locations stated above.
The message string provided in the affidavit concludes: “I’ve got 800 lbs ready to go you (expletive) sucker.”
Waldron traced the phone number associated with the texts, using information gained through a previous SMCSO search warrant for Cornwell’s phone, along with information from law enforcement databases to link the number to Cornwell.
He also determined Cornwell had, as a ski patroller, assisted in handling explosives used for avalanche control. Cornwell was fired from that job over failed drug tests, the affidavit alleges.
Waldron also alleged that because Cornwell had a marijuana grow at this residence, he could have had access to fertilizer and “certain types of fertilizer may be converted into an explosive device with the presence of a blasting cap and booster charge.”
The alleged threats are chargeable federally because a cell phone is an instrument of interstate commerce, which can access a cellular network that extends through all 50 states and abroad and “the vast majority of cellular phone transmissions do indeed pass beyond the borders of any particular state prior to receipt by end recipients.”
Cornwell was set to appear in U.S. District Court in Durango on Wednesday, May 25. A preliminary hearing is set for June 6.