Partners team up to ‘grow the future’ in support of local ag

The Montrose Farmers Market and Valley Food Partnership have launched Growing the Future, aimed at helping to expand and strengthen the capacity of the market and address the needs for localization of food production and consumption.
This new project is funded by a USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program grant.
Growing the Future also intends to address many of the challenges that farmers markets face. GTF is a three-year project that, in short term, is expected to increase sales and net income for farmers and ranchers through increased customer traffic, and in the long term is expected to increase the numbers of jobs in agriculture, thus sustaining the local food system.
Through marketing and promotion, increasing food accessibility for low-income residents, increasing the number and diversity of vendors, and developing a strong, sustainable business model, the farmers market and Valley Food Partnership want to increase the demand for local food and support farmers and ranchers.
The Montrose Farmers Market has served the community with local produce and goods since 1978. The market is well-established with farmers and producers from the Western Slope and is the only year-round market in the region.
With more than 30 vendors this season, the market has a variety of seasonal favorites including Olathe sweet corn, Palisade peaches, fresh tomatoes, and roasted green chiles, as well as local beef, pork, poultry, and many artisan and producer goods.
The market is also proud to host five different food access programs, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Double Up Food Bucks, and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program. With Double Up Food Bucks, customers with an EBT card can get an additional $20 to spend on fruits and vegetables each time they visit the market.
Programs like these ensure customers can make the most of their food budget, enjoy fresh, seasonal produce, and support local farmers.
Farmers markets are vital to a strong and localized food system. Markets keep dollars in local economies, decrease the negative environmental impact of food transportation and storage, and provide communities with fresh and nutrient-dense produce.
When grocery stores were strained at the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Montrose Farmers Market acted nimbly to make sure it could remain open safely, displaying the strength and resiliency of local food systems.
The community’s strong agricultural heritage helped demonstrate that. With 23% of land in Montrose County used for agriculture purposes, the Montrose Farmers Market has great potential to be a primary provider of local foods.
Growing the Future would not have been possible without significant support.
The Montrose Farmers Market and Valley Food Partnership thanked partners that stepped up to help kick off the project, including:
Alpine Bank, the City of Montrose, the Montrose Daily Press, Montrose Regional Library District, CSU (Colorado State University) Extension, Montrose Recreational District, Our Town Matters, Montrose Regional Health, Wag’s World Orchards, Western Heritage Farms, Colorado Farmers Market Association, and Nourish Colorado.
The Montrose Farmers Market is managed and facilitated by Valley Food Partnership, a Montrose-based nonprofit that works to strengthen the local and regional food system and community through education, access to quality local foods, and promotion of sustainable agricultural practices.
This season, VFP gained two new staff members to support the Montrose Farmers Market. Sammie Alteri joined the VFP team in 2020 and is now the MFM project manager and will be overseeing the GTF project and grant activities. Laura Frescas joined the team in summer 2022 from Olathe as the MFM coordinator and will manage market operations.
The market is always looking for volunteers, vendors, and sponsors. Those who are interested in learning more about Growing the Future or how they can support the Montrose Farmers Market, can contact Alteri at Sammie@valleyfoodpartnership.org.
Those who are interested in joining the market as a vendor can reach out to Frescas at mfm@valleyfoodpartnership.org or visit www.valleyfoodpartnership.org.
