Partners team up to ‘grow the future’ in support of local ag

The Montrose Farmers Market and Valley Food Partnership just launched Growing the Future, to support local food production. (Submitted photo/MFM)

The Montrose Farmers Market and Valley Food Partnership have launched Growing the Future, aimed at helping to expand and strengthen the capacity of the market and address the needs for localization of food production and consumption.

This new project is funded by a USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program grant.



