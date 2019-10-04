The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has rejected, without prejudice, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association’s filing to become rate-regulated under the federal body.
FERC said Tri-State’s application was deficient on several grounds, including insufficient cost support data. The body is allowing the power wholesaler to correct those deficiencies in new filings for reconsideration.
Tri-State, which supplies wholesale power to more than 40 electrical cooperatives in the West, applied in July for FERC regulation, after previously voting to accept the type of membership that would place it under federal rate authority.
The membership change was hotly contested by some cooperatives, including — at the time — Delta Montrose Electric Association, which has since reached an agreement to buy its way out of its contract with Tri-State and is not affected by FERC’s decision, which was issued Friday.
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission and multiple other parties objected to Tri-State’s bid for federal regulation, although the company said its filing would not affect its obligations under facilities-related regulation by the state, environmental regulations or new carbon-reduction regulations.
For the full story, see Sunday’s Montrose Daily Press.
