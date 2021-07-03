In the morning of July 1, people shuffled into a line outside of Montrose’s JC Penney store to pick up what the company left behind when they closed the store last year. Many were small business owners looking to repurpose shelving and display equipment, while others sought out do-it-yourself projects.
In lieu of paying for the items, attendees were strongly encouraged to make a donation to Montrose-area food banks, which organizers said was another way of giving back to the community.
Jennifer Abila works for the Staenberg Group, which owns the building. After JC Penney closed and left all of the display merchandise, they first got a quote from a company to clear everything out. Instead of trashing everything, they figured that it would be a better idea to let the community come to repurpose the items.
Before the store was opened to the public, local nonprofits, teachers and church groups were allowed first dibs. Abila said that teachers were overjoyed to pick up shelving for their classrooms.
Butch Longmore of Sharing Ministries, one of the food banks benefiting from the sale, was picking up shelves to take to a woman in the Navajo Nation starting a thrift store in container ships to buy food.
Longmore had returned from a three-day trip to the Navajo reservation last week. He was going through the newspapers he missed and saw a brief about the sale.
“Right on the bottom of the front page, I saw that Penney’s was having this liquidation in the Daily Press. I thought, ‘How God works in different ways!’” Longmore said. The owner of the thrift store had been looking for fixtures to display the items in the store and the liquidation sale was “the answer to her prayer.”
Others came to the sale to pick up items for their local businesses.
Linda and Jeff Kleist co-own Vamoos Gear, a store on Townsend Ave. selling motorcycle and ATV accessories. They recently opened to the public and came out to get some store fixtures.
“This stuff is built to last,” Jeff said.
Mindy Sanchez came to pick up some display racks and risers for her business selling tumblers and shirts, which she sells at the Montrose Farmers Market.
Sanchez previously worked at the JC Penney store in the home department. She said that walking around the nearly abandoned store was a strange experience, but she’s excited for the future tenant, Hobby Lobby.
“It was kind of weird to come — and like this — but I’m excited to have Hobby Lobby because I’m a crafter,” Sanchez said.
Hobby Lobby is expected to open to the public in spring 2022.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
