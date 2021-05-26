The final trial has been slated in the 2017 deaths of young sisters Hannah Marshall and Makayla Roberts, whose mummified bodies were found in a trash-filled car parked on a Norwood farm occupied by an end-times religious group.
It was suspected they died of starvation and heat, after they were ordered to be confined to the car and not given regular meals.
Group member Ika Eden is charged with child abuse resulting in death. Eden was one of five people charged, but her case had been on hold since an earlier finding related to her legal competency to stand trial.
Eden’s trial is set to take place in Mesa County, starting June 14.
Codefendant and group leader Madani Ceus was convicted at trial of child abuse resulting in death and was sentenced to 64 years in prison. She is appealing her conviction.
Nashika Bramble, the girls’ mother, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. She is appealing.
Group member Ashford Archer was convicted of fatal child abuse and helping to conceal a crime. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison and is appealing.
Property owner and group member Frederick “Alec” Blair pleaded guilty as an accessory to a felony and was sentenced to 12 years.
