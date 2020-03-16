Montrose Fire Protection District Chief Tad Rowan on Monday declared a local disaster within the fire district.
The declaration activates response and recovery strategies for COVID-19 (coronavirus-19) preparation and also authorizes aid and assistance, if necessary.
As part of the declaration, all three fire stations are now closed to the public; non-essential services, such as certain building inspections and tours, are on hold, and the district won’t be issuing open burn permits within the city limits.
The fire district will continue providing emergency response to fire, medical and other incidents.
For emergencies, dial 911. For non-emergencies, contact the fire district at 970-249-9181.
“Our priority is to keep our staff healthy and safe so they remain available to respond to emergencies within our fire district,” Rowan said.
He said significant planning is in place, as are response procedures to assure high levels of care to emergency medical services patients.
