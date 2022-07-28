Life begins at home and home is where the heart of the family dwells. Family is the essence that helps define our very identity. We learn our most important life lessons from living in a family and learning family values.
These spiritual values are found in all religions and spiritual paths. These values are so important that they are both nouns and verbs. They are the framework on which a person builds his or her perception of the world.
Every family has family values, but they may not be positive, uplifting, or life-affirming. With God’s grace we can change our personal family values to practice new ways of thinking and acting that will change our lives. And we can teach them to our children to build their self-esteem and self-value.
The Five Primary Family Values are: love, respect, honor, sharing, and forgiveness. These are universal principles which help people live in harmony with one another, not only in families, but in communities, nations, and in the world. They are moral and ethical guidelines for positive “family” living.
Love is the first value and most important. Love is a unifying force in relationships. It is the direct sense that all things work together for good, despite the appearances to the contrary. If we are deprived of love, we wither and die. Love is feeling our own self-worth and reaching out to others to provide comfort, harmony, caring, and compassion. In order to practice this first value of Love, we must be committed to always act lovingly, no matter the situation. We can choose to be kind to each other, to listen, to speak loving words, to help each other, and to be someone who is easy to love.
The second Primary Family Value is Respect. Respect is the symbol of harmony in human relationships. It means to have a high or special regard for someone. It also means to admire, appreciate, and approve of another. Self-respect is the ability to admire and approve of oneself and is the first step. Respecting the rights of others to be who they choose to be is the second. All choices of lifestyles are based on a personal inner connection with the Divine, which has created unlimited possibilities. We are to respect each other, no matter outward appearances. We are all beloved Children of God, no exceptions.
Honor is the third Primary Family Value. To honor all life is to honor yourself. Honor means to do everything we can to foster and nourish the life of each person. Honor is defined as “the recognition of the Divine within.” We can recognize the Divine within each person and treat that indwelling Spirit with kindness, respect, and love. We show honor by being respectful and loving to all our brothers and sisters, for we are all God’s children and related as one human family. We can also honor others by not judging, working together, creating peace, and not destroying or wasting. We can honor our Mother Earth as our home by taking good care of our environment.
The fourth Primary Family Value is Sharing. Sharing means “to give some of what you have to another; or to use and enjoy something with others.” We are born with an innate desire to share. Sharing makes life easier. We share all the time even if we are not aware of doing so. We are always sharing our energy with one another. Humans are social creatures, and we thrive on relationships. Sharing is a special way to express Love, Respect, and Honor, but we must remember to ask permission before we share.
Forgiveness is the fifth Primary Family Value. Forgiveness means “to give up resentment” and “to grant relief to another person for a harm done.” It also means you recognize and allow room for error or weakness in another and in yourself. Forgiveness also means accepting requests for forgiveness from others and then releasing. If we are capable of hurting someone, we are also capable of forgiving them.
Without forgiveness we would not be able to move into harmony and peace. All healing beings with forgiveness. Modern medicine now realizes the importance of the emotional mind in healing. If the emotional mind does not believe it deserves healing because of some wrong or hurt, the person will not heal.
If these Primary Values can change a family, imagine how they could change the world? If we looked on others as brothers and sisters, all part of the Family of God, we could stop making war and make peace instead, we could share all our food and resources so each person had everything they needed, and we could honor the unique gifts and talents that God has bestowed on each person. We would learn to respect all of life, and we would change the world!
Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald is the Senior Minister of the Spiritual Awareness Center. She has written five spiritual books, including Parenting for Heart, Mind and Spirit: How to Effectively Parent Your Child, Your Self, and the Greater Community of Life, which includes a full discussion of the Five Primary Family Values.