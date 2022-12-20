The Colorado High School Activities Association released it’s all state football teams for the 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, 8 man and 6 man classifications. These teams were created following a lengthy process which included nominations from leagues and then a vote of head coaches across the state.
Players were placed onto the first team, second team and honorable mention based upon the number of votes they received. The CHSAA does not determine who makes or doesn’t make the team. They are created from the results of the coaches’ vote.
In Class 4A 9 schools placed players on the first team. The Montrose Red Hawks led the classification with 5 players named to the first team. The Red Hawks so honored are:
Torrie Eckerman, senior running back/linebacker
Blake Griffin, junior running back/linebacker
Dmarian Lopez, senior center/defensive line
Raul Rascon, senior offensive line/defensive line
Jaxon Tosi, senior offensive line/defensive line
The Montrose players led the Red Hawks to a 9-3 record, losing to Loveland in the quarterfinal of the CHSAA playoffs. Eckerman and Griffin led a high powered offense, while Lopez, Rascon and Tosi provided the blocking to allow the running backs to light up the scoreboard.
In the 2A Classification the Delta Panthers were well represented. They placed 3 on the first team.
Esai Carrillo, junior RB/LB
Tucker Johnson, junior OL/DL
Konner Workman, senior RB/DB
The Panthers also place 4 on the second team.
Gavin Brewer, senior WR/DB
Jose Olivas, senior K
Clay Sandridge, senior TE/LB
Alex Ward, senior WR/DB
Congratulation to all of the players throughout all classifications who were honored by coaches throughout the state of Colorado to be selected as all state players.
