Editor’s Note: the following is excerpted from an article originally published on August 20, 2021. Many Montrose students returned to full-time, in-person instruction on Thursday, August 19, much to the delight of students, parents and district staff.

“I’m so excited to be back,” said Bridgette Archuleta, a school counselor at Pomona Elementary School. “I’m glad to be with the kids again and glad for some normalcy.”

Not all students started on Thursday. Most seventh and eighth graders at Columbine Middle School will start on Friday, as well as returning 10th–12th students at Montrose High School. Olathe Middle-High School students will also first return to the classroom on Friday. Students at Centennial Middle School will not return until next week because of Centennial’s school of distinction status.

Last spring, seventh- and eighth-grade students attended school at the Pavilion Event Center because of asbestos abatement. Education at Olathe Middle/High School was also disrupted because of asbestos, but both buildings are now safe again for regular instruction.

After over one year of partially remote instruction, some students are excited to get back to in-person instruction. “Last year was very weird: it was all over the place and I’m ready to get back to a normal school year, and also end on a normal school year,” said Adam Barrett, who is starting his senior year at MHS.

Barrett said that his grades dropped during remote instruction because he had a difficult time staying focused while learning from home.

David White, the band director at Columbine Middle School, has been teaching for over 25 years. He said that the pandemic prompted him to appreciate his job more than before. “I’m not going to take for granted the things I used to take for granted in the past because it’s such a privilege now to be able to do what we’ve always done,” White said.

Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

