MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson and Jessica Beller, executive director of academic services, center, watch as a the ribbon they just cut with extra-large scissors falls to the ground. Standing on both sides are representatives from the public and private entities that have been involved on the project.
These three teepees, sourced from the Colorado Yurt Company, anchor the eastern side of the Outer Range campus.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
The Outer Range campus is located between the school district offices to the south and industrial buildings to the north.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
A fish carving of unknown origin and date adorns a Siberian elm, affectionately named the "Fish tree."
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
The mulch lining this path on the edge of the property is recycled from trimmings from trees on campus.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
The sun shimmers off of the Uncompahgre River and cattails along the riverbank. The City of Montrose owns the land that borders the river, but Outer Range has an easement to the area.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
Local musician Tyler Simmons set the mood inside one of the yurts at the opening celebration.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
The event welcomed people of all ages to explore the campus, such as this toddler enjoying a cup of hot chocolate.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
Decorated trees, roaring fires and courtesy headlamps illuminated the campus as twilight fell.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
Despite the cold rain, the fire blazed on, much to the delight of s'mores artisans.
