TIP OF THE WEEK
Fruit is not only a delicious snack or a sweet addition to your favorite desserts, they also provide many health benefits. According to U.S. Department of Agriculture, most fruits are naturally low in fat sodium and calories, and are a source of many essential nutrients that are under consumed, including potassium, dietary fiber, vitamin C and folic acid.
People who eat more fruits as part of an overall healthy diet are likely to have a reduced risk of some chronic diseases.
Here is a guide to help you pick the best fruits, according to TheKitchn.com:
Apricots: Choose fruits that are fragrant and slightly soft but not mushy.
Apples: Choose fruits that are deeply colored, firm, naturally shiny, and heavy for their size.
Bananas: Choose bright yellow bananas to eat right away or green bananas to ripen at home. Avoid fruits that are bruised or split.
Blueberries: Choose berries that are firm, dry, and blue (not red or green). A white sheen is natural. Also check the bottom of the basket to make sure there aren’t any crushed or spoiled berries.
Cantaloupes: Choose fruits that are fragrant and cream or golden in color (not green). Avoid fruits with soft spots, although the end opposite the stem should be slightly soft.
Cherries: Choose berries that are plump, shiny, and darker in color. Cherries with intact stems have a longer shelf life.
Figs: Choose soft, plump fruits with intact, bent stems. Minor bruises or tears are usually harmless, but avoid buying dry, cracked figs.
Grapefruits: Choose fruits that have smooth, thin skins and are heaviest for their size. They should feel firm but slightly springy to the touch. Don’t worry about color.
Grapes: Choose fruits that are firm, plump, and heavy for their size. They should be firmly attached to the stems without wrinkled or brown spots.
Kiwis: Choose fruits that give slightly when pressed. Avoid fruits that are either rock hard or mushy.
Lemons and limes: Choose fruits that are fragrant and heaviest for their size. Avoid fruits that are shriveled.
Mangos: Choose fruits that are slightly soft to the touch and fragrant near the stem end.
Oranges: Choose fruits that heaviest for their size and have firm, smooth skins. Don’t worry about color. For Mandarin oranges, make sure skins are firm, not shriveled.
Peaches: Choose fragrant, deeply colored (not green) fruits that are firm but slightly soft to the touch.
Pears: Pears are usually picked before they are fully ripe, but choose fruits that are free of bruises and look for any that are getting soft just below the stem. Ripen them at room temperature; placing them in a paper bag speeds up the process.
Pineapples: Choose fruits that smell sweet at the stem end, have fresh looking leaves, and are heavy for their size. Avoid fruits with soft spots or dry, brown leaves.
Plums: Choose fruits that are deeply colored, shiny, and firm but not rock hard. A white or gray sheen is natural.
Pomegranates: Choose fruits that are heavy for their size. Cracks are a good sign that the fruits are bursting with plump seeds; just make sure there isn’t any mold in the cracks.
Strawberries: Choose berries that are fragrant, uniformly red (not yellow or green), and shiny with fresh green tops. Also check the bottom of the basket to make sure there aren’t any crushed or spoiled berries.
Watermelons: Choose fruits that are firm and heavy and sound hollow when thumped. A properly ripened watermelon should have a yellow spot on one side where it sat on the ground.
- More Content Now
EASY RECIPE
Rigatoni with Peas and Bacon
Serves: 2 to 4
Ingredients
1 cup shelled English peas (see note)
8 ounces dried rigatoni
6 strips applewood-smoked bacon, diced
1 shallot, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup baby arugula
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Steps
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Fill a medium bowl with ice water.
When the water is boiling, add the peas and cook until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Use a wire mesh strainer to transfer the peas to the prepared ice bath. Bring the water back up to a boil and add the rigatoni. Cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain well.
Heat the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the shallot and garlic and cook until aromatic, about 1 minute. Add the peas, cooked pasta and cream and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the cream has thickened, about 5 minutes. Add the arugula and Parmesan and cook until arugula wilts, about 2 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Divide among serving bowls and garnish with additional Parmesan cheese. Serve hot.
DRINK
Type of job influences alcohol consumption
According to new research by the University of Liverpool, people in skilled trade jobs are more likely to be heavy drinkers than people in professional positions. The study also found that women are more likely to be heaving drinkers when in managerial professional roles.
- More Content Now
FUN FACT
Nutmeg
If you ingest nutmeg in large doses, it works like a hallucinogen due to a natural compound called myristicin.
- More Content Now
