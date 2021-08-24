Roadside farmstands are making a comeback. They have been around forever, more common in some places then others. Growing up in New England I saw a lot of self-serve apple stands. But they never provided anything close to one-stop shopping. But today, some of the farmstands where I live are getting pretty close.
From a farmer’s perspective the potential benefits were immediately obvious, especially in comparison to his other available options for marketing the produce grown by his wife and her crew. It’s the shortest commute imaginable. You don’t have to pack and unpack a truck or deal with customers at the market, perhaps in the rain and wind. And if a farmer did make that trek, the stand became a place to unload what didn’t sell. Farmers who sell their produce at wholesale prices to stores, restaurants and distributors end up doing more work for less money than selling it for retail at the edge of their field.
My friend Josh built his first stand five years ago on the road beside his farm. That was before the virus, and even then he was pretty happy with it. “We were early adopters,” he told me, smugly. When COVID hit, the farmstand moved from being a novelty to a lifesaver. Farmstand sales shot up 500%, which more than picked up the slack from declining restaurant and market sales.
“People didn’t want to go into crowded stores or farmers markets, and the open air, self-serve nature of a farmstand was really appealing,” he told me.
It all made sense. But to his pleasant surprise, farmstand sales continued to improve.
“Going into this year, our concern was that our farm stand would trickle, it’s no longer going to rage, because people are going back to stores and the farmers market. In fact the opposite has happened.” Most of their sales now come from the stand. He isn’t looking for new wholesale accounts, and quit going to the market altogether.
We were having this discussion in his barn as he trimmed garlic with a team of interns and employees, as a welcome rain rattled the metal roof. Somehow the conversation turned to a meal that Josh had recently made from produce he snagged from the farmstand. It consisted of sweet corn pancakes topped with fresh salsa, alongside new potato salad. The general response to the meal boiled down to: “I was like, so full, but I like, needed to keep eating.”
My family reached a similar conclusion, after a very enjoyable cooking session where I modified his recipe to make the pancake batter thinner, so the finished produce was more like a crepe. It’s so much fun to work with the beautiful tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, onions, corn and cilantro, that it feels more like hanging out with friends. Old friends who I haven’t seen since last year’s harvest.
Corn Crepes
These light, delicate crepes will go well with either sweet or savory toppings. For this meal, serve it with salsa and new potatoes, and garnish with meat. Serves six.
• 1 cup cornmeal
• 1 cup flour
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 2T oil
• 4 cups fresh corn, cut off the cobb
• 2 cups water
• 2 cups buttermilk
• Butter for frying
Mix the corn meal, flour, salt and baking powder. Add the oil, eggs, water, buttermilk and three cups of the corn to a blender and liquify. Combine with the dry ingredients and let sit for about an hour. When ready to cook, melt butter on a hot skillet and pour small crepes, about 4-inches across. Flip them when they start to bubble, after about 3-5 minutes.
Fresh Salsa
This recipe is best with a diversity of tomatoes, like only summer can provide. Serves six.
• 8 cups chopped tomatoes
• 2 cups chopped sweet onions
• 2 cups sweet peppers
• Hot peppers or powder al gusto
• Chopped cilantro al gusto
• 1 teaspoon salt plus more to taste
• Combine the ingredients and let sit for about an hour.
Farmstand New Potato Salad
A little bit Asian. A little bit German. A little bit of mayo. What else do you need? Serves six.
• 2 pounds new potatoes
• 4 cups chopped yellow onions
• Three cloves chopped garlic
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons soy sauce
• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
• 2 tablespoons mayo
• 10 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled
• Cut the potatoes to equal size and steam until tender. Meanwhile saute the onions and garlic in the oil. When the onions are translucent, add the soy sauce and lemon and simmer for five more minutes. Add the potatoes and stir to coat. Add the mayo and bacon, stir again, and serve.
