Food plov

A plate of plov, as described in the recipe. 

Plov is a hearty and meaty rice-based meal from Central Asia. The dish is widely considered the progenitor of rice pilaf and a cousin to paella.  Native to present-day Uzbekistan, plov has spread throughout the former Soviet republic, where it varies by region. Some renditions include chickpeas. Azerbaijani plov contains dried fruit. Ukrainian plov is often made with chicken. But every plov will include carrots, onions, garlic and some kind of meat. It’s traditionally prepared in a large, shallow pan called a kazan. A heavy wok, large frying pan or Dutch oven is probably the closest approximation that most of us have in the kitchen.

Legend has it that Alexander the Great commissioned the world’s first batch of plov as a way to feed his soldiers once in the morning, and keep them nourished and strong all day. Like many myths, it contains elements of truth. Plov does fill you up and keep you satisfied, and can be made in batches large enough to feed an army. But I believe plov has potential for peacemaking instead.



