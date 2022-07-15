As sweet corn season approaches, and the siren call of Olathe Sweet and Mirai temp us to stop for a dozen, I thought it would be a great time to give you all a very easy, but very tasty salad using couscous and corn. This is a somewhat Latin flavored salad that will give you another great vegetarian option for the picnic basket. Let’s get started!
Sweet corn couscous salad
1- 5.6 oz package of roasted pine nut couscous
1 ½ cup very hot water
2 ears local sweet corn
½ cup cherry tomatoes-quartered
¼ cup toasted pine nuts (1 Tbs melted butter)
½ cup fine diced red onion
1 Tablespoon minced cilantro
¼ lime- juiced
1 teaspoon Tajin seasoning
To start, you can follow the directions on the box to prepare the couscous- or- you can push the easy button on this and try this trick! Place the couscous in a medium sealable storage container, add 1 ½ cups hot water and the seasoning packet, stir it, seal it — yep — that’s it! It will absorb the water in about 15 minutes. We will come back to that in a bit.
To prepare the sweet corn, get water boiling in a medium saucepan, shuck and clean the corn and break it into 4 pieces. Place it in the boiling water for around 2 minutes, then remove from the heat and run cold water over the corn until it is fairly cool. Once cooled a little, cut the kernels from the ears and place the corn in a medium bowl. Toasting the pine nuts is next. Place a tablespoon of butter in a small sauté pan, add the pine nuts – and here is the important part- stir or toss constantly!
Pine nuts go from raw to scorched in a remarkably short time, so never take your eyes off them. Once they are a nice golden brown, remove from heat immediately and drain them on a folded paper towel to remove the excess oil. Now add them to the corn with the onion and tomatoes, and cilantro and stir. Now we will pop the top on our couscous, fluff it up a little with a fork, and add it to the bowl.
Squeeze in the lime juice and sprinkle the seasoning on and stir well. Our local sweet corn is so flavorful that this is all the seasoning you need. This is one of those salads that get better over time, and it will hold in the fridge for a few days, so you can prepare it in advance. Now grill some steaks, pour a glass of your favorite beverage (this salad goes very well with a nice crisp Sauvignon Blanc) and dig in.
